Pune (Maharashtra) [India], December 4 (ANI): The Economic Offences Wing (EOW) of Pune City police on Wednesday arrested builder Sheetal Tejwani in connection with the illegal selling of government-owned land in the Mundhwa area.

Tejwani's name had surfaced earlier in the probe, as she held the power of attorney for the said government land, to be sold to Amadea Enterprises LLP, a partnership firm in which Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar's son, Parth Pawar, is a partner, along with one Digvijay Patil.

According to officials, Tejwani had been summoned twice last month for questioning at the EOW office in the Commissioner of Police headquarters. She was interrogated for several hours on both occasions. Investigators said that inconsistencies in her statements and her alleged involvement in suspicious land transactions led to her arrest this afternoon in Pune. She will be produced before the court tomorrow.

Police said the case pertains to the alleged illegal sale of a government-owned plot in Mundhwa, where documents were reportedly manipulated to facilitate the transaction. The EOW has been examining financial trails, land papers, and the roles of multiple individuals associated with the deal.

DCP Vivek Masal, Economic Offence Wing of Pune City Police, said, "In a case registered at Khadak Police station of Pune City Police, we have arrested one of the accused, Sheetal Tejwani, this afternoon. She was arrested for illegally acquiring a 43-acre government-owned land under the Botanical Survey of India in the Mundhwa area of Pune City. Last month, we questioned her twice for hours at the EOW, and based on the evidence gathered, we proceeded with her arrest today.

DCP Further added, "As more names and evidence surface, further action will follow. The grounds for the arrest were clearly communicated beforehand. She will be produced before the court tomorrow."

After the whole land scam expose, a case was registered at Khadak Police Station on November 7 and transferred to EOW for further probe. Property, allegedly valued as high as 1,800 crore rupees, was sold to a company linked to Parth Pawar for just Rs 300 crore with a nominal stamp duty of only Rs 500, allegedly bypassing proper procedures for government-linked land.

The land in question, approximately 43 acres of government-owned land currently on lease to the Botanical Survey of India, was reportedly sold to Amadea Enterprises LLP, a firm in which Parth Pawar is a partner. (ANI)

