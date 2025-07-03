Pune (Maharashtra) [India], July 3 (ANI): A 22-year-old woman was allegedly raped inside her flat by a man posing as a courier agent in the Kondhwa area of Pune city, according to an official on Thursday.

According to a senior police official, the incident took place around 7:30 pm on Wednesday evening, under the jurisdiction of the Kondhwa Police Station.

Also Read | Bihar Shocker: Woman Kills Husband Just 45 Days After Wedding in Aurangabad, Wanted to Marry Uncle; Arrested.

Speaking to ANI, Zone 5 Pune City DCP Rajkumar Shinde said, "Under the jurisdiction of Kondhwa Police Station of Pune City, an offence under the BNS sections 64, 77, and 351(2) has been registered. Yesterday, around 7:30 pm, a delivery boy with a bank envelope entered the flat of a 22-year-old woman.

"When she went inside her home to get the pin for the courier, he closed the door (and raped her)...A total of 10 teams, five of the crime branch and five zonal teams, are working on the case...The woman had been unconscious since 7:30 pm. Forensic experts were called on the spot to check (if something had been sprayed on her). A selfie was found in the woman's phone. We are analysing it," he further added.

Also Read | Bodoland Lottery Result Today, July 03, 2025: Assam State Lottery Sambad Thursday Lucky Draw Results Declared, Check Winners List With Ticket Numbers.

An offence has been registered under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) sections 64, 77and 351(2) at Kondhwa Police station.

As per preliminary investigations, the accused entered the woman's flat under the pretext of delivering a bank envelope. The woman lost consciousness during the assault and remained unconscious for several hours. Authorities are examining whether the attacker sprayed any chemical on her.

After the rape, accused allegedly took a selfie on the woman's phone and write that he will come back again. Soon after the incident, forensic experts arrived at the scene and began investigating the crime.

Meanwhile, Pune Police have formed 10 teams, five from the Crime Branch and five from the local zone, to trace and apprehend the accused. Police are analysing the CCTV footage and digital footprint of the accused and making a sketch to nab the accused.

Further investigation is still ongoing. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)