Patna, May 03: In a spine-chilling incident that mirrors the infamous Meghalaya honeymoon murder case, a 25-year-old man named Priyanshu was allegedly killed by his wife barely 45 days after their wedding in Bihar’s Aurangabad district. Police claim the wife, Gunja Devi, conspired with her maternal uncle Jeevan Singh—who is also her lover—to eliminate Priyanshu by hiring contract killers.

The brutal crime unfolded on June 25, when Priyanshu was returning to his village in Nabinagar after visiting his sister. He called Devi, asking her to send someone to pick him up from the station. On the way home, he was ambushed and shot dead by two assailants. Police launched an investigation after Devi attempted to flee the village, arousing suspicion among Priyanshu’s relatives. Jhansi Shocker: Woman Kills Husband, Enters Live-in Relationships With His 2 Brothers; Arrested After Orchestrating Mother-in-Law’s Murder Over Property Dispute.

Call records of Devi revealed constant communication with Singh, while Singh was found to be in touch with the shooters. A Special Investigation Team (SIT) was formed, and three people—including Devi and the two shooters—have been arrested. Singh is currently absconding, and a manhunt is underway. Muzaffarnagar Shocker: UP Woman Kills Husband for ‘Forcing Her To Have Sex With Over 20 Men’, Filming Acts To Sell Obscene Videos Online; Arrested.

According to Superintendent of Police Amrish Rahul, Devi and Singh had been in a relationship but were forced apart by their families. Devi’s marriage to Priyanshu was arranged against her will, leading to the fatal conspiracy.

This disturbing murder has drawn parallels to the May 2025 Meghalaya honeymoon case, where Sonam, a newlywed woman, conspired with her lover and three others to murder her husband Raja Raghuvanshi during their honeymoon. All accused in that case have since been arrested.

