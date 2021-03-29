Pune, Mar 29 (PTI)Pune district on Monday reported 4,961 COVID-19 cases, taking the tally here to 5,19,600, an official said.

The day also saw 31 deaths, increasing the toll to 4,961, while 2,771 people were discharged post recovery, he added.

Of the new cases, 2,547 are in Pune civic limits, 1,472 in Pimpri Chinchwad and the rest in rural and cantonment areas, the official said.

The caseload in Pune Municipal Corporation area is 2,61,659, while it is 1,36,013 in Pimpri Chinchwad and 1,21,928 in rural and cantonment areas, the official informed.

