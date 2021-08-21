Army Sports Institute in Pune is to be named after Gold medalist Neeraj Chopra

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], August 21 (ANI): A stadium in the premises of Army Sports Institute in Pune is to be named after Gold medalist Neeraj Chopra.

The stadium will be named as 'Neeraj Chopra Army Sports Stadium' in Pune Cantt.

The official naming ceremony of the stadium is scheduled for August 23 and will be carried out by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh. Singh will be accompanied by the Army chief General M M Narvane and Lieutenant Governer JS Nain on this tour.

On his visit, Singh will facilitate the other sixteen Olympians and will be carrying out a naming ceremony of the stadium. He will also be addressing the troops and will interact with budding sportsmen.

Neeraj's historic golden throw in the Olympics has been listed as one of the 10 magical moments of athletics (track and field) in the Tokyo Olympics by World Athletics.

He has been felicitated by the Indian Government, the Sports Ministry, the Athletic Federation of India as well as the Indian Army post his return. (ANI)

