New Delhi, August 21: Delhi is being drenched by heavy rainfall since early hours of Saturday morning. The heavy downpour has caused waterlogging at several places in the national capital and disrupted vehicular movement. According to the India Meteorological Department the Delhi Safdarjung Airport on Saturday recorded the highest one-day rain for the monsoon season 2021. The area has recorded 138.8 mm rainfall over the past 24 hours till 8:30 am on Saturday. Delhi Traffic Update: Heavy Rainfall Causes Waterlogging at Minto Bridge, Traffic Movement Stopped.

According to the rainfall data of the national capital by the India Meteorological Department, Lodi Road recorded 149.0 mm rainfall over the past 24 hours till 8:30 am on Saturday. Meanwhile, Ridge and Palam areas recorded 149.2 mm rainfall and 84.0 mm rainfall respectively. Aya Nagar in Delhi recorded 68.2 mm rainfall over the past 24 hours till 8:30 am today morning shows IMD data. Monsoon 2021 Forecast: IMD Issues Orange Alert for Delhi; Thunderstorms, Rain Likely to Continue.

Delhi rainfall past 24 hours till 0830 hours IST on dated 21-08-2021:(in mm) Safdarjung-138.8; Lodi Road-149.0; Ridge-149.2; Palam-84.0: Aya Nagar- 68.2. Delhi Safdarjung Airport recorded this monsoon season highest one day rain for 2021. — India Meteorological Department (@Indiametdept) August 21, 2021

Amid the massive downpour, traffic in several parts of Delhi was disrupted on Saturday morning. The vehicular movement was disrupted at various areas owing to waterlogging including Dwarka underpass, Bijwasan flyover, both the routes from Rajghat to Shantivan, Chhatta Rail Chowk, Monkey Bridge and Iron Bridge among others. The traffic movement has been stopped at Minto Bridge owing to waterlogging.

#WATCH | Delhi: Vehicular movement at Mehrauli-Badarpur road affected due to waterlogging following heavy rainfall pic.twitter.com/dywoohexNy — ANI (@ANI) August 21, 2021

#WATCH Heavy rainfall in Delhi since morning causes traffic snarls due to waterlogging at ITO-Pragati Maidan road pic.twitter.com/YSgHggJWQ5 — ANI (@ANI) August 21, 2021

Meanwhile, the IMD has issued an orange alert for the national capital owing to a heavy and continuous downpour since early hours of Saturday in Delhi. "Delhi has been declared under orange alert following heavy and continuous rain which caused several inundations," said the India Meteorological Department. Thunderstorms with moderate to heavy intensity rain are most likely to continue over many parts of Delhi and adjoining areas, added the IMD.

