Chandigarh, Feb 25 (PTI) Two people, who allegedly chopped off the fingers of a 24-year-old man in Mohali, were arrested following a gunfight near the Ambala-Shambhu toll plaza on Saturday, police said on Saturday.

Gaurav Sharma and Tarun had allegedly chopped off the fingers of Hardip on February 8 in Balongi in Mohali and the video of the incident had also gone viral on social media, they said.

Also Read | Congress MP Shashi Tharoor Slams EAM S Jaishankar for China 'Bigger Economy' Remark Amid Tensions Along LAC.

Gaurav suspected that the victim's brother was involved in a conspiracy of his brother's murder, police said.

Mohali Senior Superintendent of Police Sandeep Garg said both the accused were being followed by the Punjab Police team on Saturday.

Also Read | Madhya Pradesh Government Clears Scheme to Give Rs 1000 to Women Above 23 Under ‘Ladli Bahna Yojana’.

They opened fire at the police team near Ambala-Shambhu toll plaza following which the police also retaliated. A bullet hit Gaurav's thigh, they said.

Both of them have been arrested, said Garg. A 9 mm pistol has been recovered from them, said police.

Three persons were booked under sections of IPC for kidnapping, mutilating the fingers with a machete and other provisions.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)