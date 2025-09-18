Amritsar (Punjab) [India], September 18 (ANI): In a major action against cross-border drug networks, Amritsar Commissionerate Police have busted two narcotic cartels and arrested six drug traffickers with a total recovery of 9.066 kg of heroin.

Preliminary investigation reveals that foreign-based Harpreet or Happy Jatt of Jandiala Guru, a notorious gangster, had direct links with Pakistan-based smugglers and ran his network through social media platforms.

https://x.com/DGPPunjabPolice/status/1968587425459909003

FIRs have been registered at Chheharta Police Station, Amritsar, and further investigation is ongoing to identify wider networks and cross-border linkages in both cases.

Earlier in the day, the Amritsar Commissionerate Police arrested a man with 7 kg and 122 grams of heroin. The arrested, identified as Yasin Mohammad, is a known smuggler who has four prior cases under the NDPS, Arms Act, and snatching, said the police.

"The Amritsar Commissionerate Police has achieved significant success in the Chief Minister's anti-drug campaign by recovering 7 kg and 122 grams of heroin. We also arrested Yasin Mohammad, a known smuggler who has four prior cases under the NDPS, Arms Act, and snatching," Amritsar Commissioner of Police Gurpreet Singh Bhullar told ANI.

"Investigation revealed that Jagpreet, Yasin's accomplice from their time together in Ludhiana Jail in 2023-24, is involved in their drug cartel. The consignment was picked up from the Ajnala sector. Yasin's interrogation indicated this was their third or fourth consignment. They operated by establishing points near the Tarn Taran border for handover, with Jagpreet distributing the drugs in the Malwa area," he added.

The Commissioner of Police also stated that the police have begun an operation in Ferozepur, Ludhiana, to apprehend Jagpreet, Yasin's accomplice, a notorious smuggler and criminal charged with four NDPS and Arms Act violations. (ANI)

