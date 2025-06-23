Chandigarh, Jun 23 (PTI) The women's bar room of the Punjab and Haryana High Court was on Monday gutted in a fire, which is believed to have been caused by a short circuit.

Besides, two adjacent rooms were also damaged in the fire, bar officials said.

The firefighters reached the spot immediately after receiving a call and prevented the fire from spreading further, they said.

Punjab and Haryana High Court Bar Association president Sartej Singh Narula rushed to the premises in the morning soon after he received a call about the incident.

An official of the Fire and Emergency Services said a short circuit was believed to have caused the fire.

The executive committee of the High Court Bar Association in a message to all members said, "It is with deep regret that we inform the esteemed members of the Bar that an unfortunate fire incident occurred in the early hours of today. The fire has completely gutted the Ladies' Bar Room..."

The estimated loss is believed to be Rs 35 lakh.

The executive committee was stated to be actively undertaking all necessary measures to restore the damages and ensure normal functioning resumed at the earliest.

"Given the substantial financial requirements for the restoration work all members, particularly senior members and senior advocates are earnestly requested to contribute generously towards this cause. Donations may be submitted to the accounts office of the bar association against a proper receipt," the communication read.

