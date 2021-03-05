Chandigarh, Mar 5 (PTI) The Punjab Assembly will form a committee to probe alleged torture of Sikh youths in the Delhi's Tihar Jail after the Republic Day violence and the "assault" of labour rights activists Naudeep Kaur by the Haryana Police.

Punjab Vidhan Sabha Speaker Rana K P Singh announced the setting up of the committee after several MLAs raised the issue during the Budget session of the Assembly here on Friday.

"We will form a committee which will get all facts and hold an in-depth probe into this matter and submit a report to the Vidhan Sabha," the Speaker said.

Chief Minister Amarinder Singh too backed the decision. "I agree with this. A House committee is necessary to look into this," he said.

The CM responded after rebel AAP legislator Kanwar Sandhu raised the issue.

Labour rights activists Naudeep Kaur was granted bail by the Punjab and Haryana High court last month in a case registered under several charges, including attempt to murder.

Kaur had alleged that she was beaten up by the Haryana Police after her arrest on January 12.

Shiv Kumar, a co-accused in the case, had also alleged that he was severely beaten up by police.

Kaur was arrested in Haryana's Sonipat for allegedly “gheraoing” an industrial unit and demanding money from the company for employees.

Earlier during the zero hour, Shiromani Akali Dal leader Bikram Singh Majithia also raised the issue in the House and sought a resolution to condemn the Haryana government for alleged assault of Naudeep Kaur and Shiv Kumar.

Majithia alleged that some Sikh youths in the Tihar Jail were beaten up while pointing that the Jails Department was under the AAP-led government in Delhi.

Majithia said the Delhi government advocates were also opposing the bail pleas of the youths.

AAP MLA Harpal Singh Cheema refuted the allegations, saying the youths were tortured by the Delhi Police, which comes under the Union government.

Then a heated exchange took place between AAP and SAD legislators. Rebel AAP legislator Sukhpal Khaira raised the issue of alleged police brutality against one protester, Ranjit Singh, at the Delhi's Singhu border, where farmers are protesting for over three months now against the Centre's farm laws.

