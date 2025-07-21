Mohali (Punjab) [India], July 21 (ANI): A key operative of the Babbar Khalsa International (BKI) terror outfit has been injured during an encounter with Mohali Police, said officials.

According to the police, the accused, identified as Gurpreet alias Gopi, was shot after an exchange of nearly five rounds of gunfire.

Also Read | Parliament Monsoon Session: Rajya Sabha Passes Bills of Lading 2025 To Replace 169-Year-Old Shipping Law.

Acting on the instructions of Pakistan-based terrorist Harwinder Singh Sandhu alias Rinda, Gurpreet was actively involved in criminal and terror-related activities, Mohali Police said.

On Sunday, Counter-Intelligence (CI), Patiala and State Special Operation Cell (SSOC), Mohali of Punjab Police nabbed three BKI operatives involved in grenade attacks on police posts at Badshahpur.

Also Read | Mumbai Horror: 62-Year-Old Man Sexually Abuses 2 Teen Girls, Rapes Woman on Pretext of Giving Jobs; Arrested.

Sharing an X post, Director General of Police (DGP) Punjab Police Gaurav Yadav, wrote, "Acting on specific intelligence inputs, Counter Intelligence (CI) Patiala & State Special Operation Cell (SSOC), Mohali apprehends three operatives of Babbar Khalsa International (BKI) involved in grenade attacks on police posts at Badshahpur, Patiala on April 1, 2025, and Azeemgarh, Haryana on April 6, 2025."

As per the police official, the attacks were executed on the orders of Pakistan-based terrorist Harwinder Singh Rinda and Pakistan's ISI.

"Preliminary investigation reveals the accused executed both attacks on instructions from foreign-based BKI operatives Manu Agwan (Greece) and Maninder Billa (Malaysia). They were acting under the direction of Pakistan-based terrorist Harwinder Singh Rinda and Pakistan's ISI," the X post read.

The police have recovered two hand grenades and pistols, and an FIR has been registered by the SSOC.

Punjab DGP wrote, "Recoveries: 2 hand grenades & 2 pistols (.30 bore & .32 bore). The module had received logistical and financial support from these handlers and was actively planning further attacks on police establishments in Punjab. An FIR has been registered at SSOC, Mohali, under relevant sections of law. Further investigations are ongoing and more arrests are expected."

According to the DGP, the accused have been identified as Sandeep Singh @ Deepu resident of Badshahpur, Patiala, Harpreet Singh @ Jagga, a resident of Harchandpura, Patiala and Harmanpreet Singh @ Preet, a resident of Gurdialpura, Patiala.

"Punjab Police remains firmly committed to cracking down on organised crime and safeguarding the safety and security of our citizens," DGP Punjab Police wrote. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)