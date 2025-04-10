Chandigarh (Punjab) [India], April 10 (ANI): Bharatiya Janata Party's Punjab unit president, Sunil Jakhar, has alleged serious constitutional violations by Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, accusing him of misusing the state's intelligence machinery for political surveillance.

In a detailed letter submitted to the Governor of Punjab, Jakhar claimed that Mann's public statements in the Punjab Assembly constituted a direct admission of political espionage using official state apparatus.

Jakhar cited a statement made by the Chief Minister in the state legislature, where Mann declared, "Main sarkar vich haan, mere kol intelligence hai" (I am in the government, and I have the intelligence). According to Jakhar, this was not political bravado but a clear acknowledgment of using intelligence inputs in a political context. "It was a direct and unambiguous reference to the use of the official state intelligence apparatus, spoken in his capacity as the head of the government," he wrote.

"This constitutes a grave constitutional violation, an affront to the democratic ethos, and a serious breach of privilege," the letter states, drawing parallels to the Pegasus surveillance controversy. Jakhar raised concerns about the timing of the abrupt transfer of Additional Director General of Police (Intelligence), R.K. Jaiswal, shortly after the Chief Minister's remarks.

"The timing is no coincidence. It raises compelling questions: Was the Intelligence Chief resisting unlawful directives from the political executive? Was he removed because he refused to allow the state's premier intelligence agency to be turned into a private political spying operation?" the BJP leader asked.

He further alleged that this "reeks of institutional capture," where state resources are being "weaponized" against political opponents. Jakhar said the intelligence machinery, funded and modernized with Union Government support, is being misused, undermining its core role in public security.

In the letter, Jakhar also referred to a recent grenade blast at the Jalandhar residence of BJP leader Manoranjan Kalia, which occurred during the night of April 7-8. He criticized the state's failure to anticipate the incident, saying it highlighted the consequences of diverting intelligence resources for political purposes.

Jakhar added that the incident was not isolated. "In the past seven months alone, the state has witnessed at least 16 grenade and explosive attacks, of which 11 targeted police and law enforcement. These are not random or low-intensity threats," the letter stated, describing a growing pattern of violence aimed at destabilizing law and order in a sensitive border state.

He referred to the rocket-propelled grenade (RPG) attack on Punjab Police's Intelligence Headquarters in Mohali under the current administration as a turning point, stating, "That the epicentre of the state's intelligence apparatus could be struck in such a manner should have been a turning point for any responsible administration."

Jakhar alleged, the intelligence system has been distorted for political spying, compromising the safety of public officials and citizens. "The politicization of the intelligence apparatus is not only unconstitutional--it is directly endangering lives," he said.

He supported his arguments by invoking the Supreme Court's judgment in the Pegasus spyware case, emphasizing that surveillance must meet legal standards of necessity, proportionality, and legitimacy, and cannot be used for political targeting. "The right to privacy is a fundamental right under Article 21 of the Constitution," he noted.

He also called on the Governor to, "Order a high-level judicial or independent inquiry into the Chief Minister's statement and alleged misuse of intelligence. Investigate the circumstances behind the transfer of ADGP and Ensure institutional integrity of state intelligence and policing systems.

He further urged the Governor to refer the matter to the Central Government and relevant investigative agencies, citing Punjab's position as a border state and the national security implications involved.

"This recommendation gains further urgency from the fact that Punjab is a sensitive border state... misuse of the state's internal security apparatus constitutes a serious threat to national security," the letter reads.

In the letter, Jakhar warned against allowing democratic institutions to be reduced to political tools.

"If such actions are left unchecked, we risk normalizing a culture where democratic institutions are reduced to tools of surveillance and coercion controlled not by constitutional mandate, but by political convenience." (ANI)

