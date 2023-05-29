Tarn Taran (Punjab) [India], May 29 (ANI): Officials of the Border Security Force (BSF) and Punjab Police in a joint search operation seized over 4 kg of heroin, suspected to be dropped from a Pakistani drone, in Tarn Taran district, officials said on Monday.

Around 4.2 Kg of Heroin has been recovered in Dal village, BSF said.

Earlier on Sunday, BSF shot down a drone and arrested a smuggler with 3.2 kg of drugs near the India-Pakistan International Border in Punjab, a senior official said.

"On the intermittent night of May 27-28, Border Security Force (BSF) troop shot down a drone (Quadcopter, DJI Matrice RTK 300) near Village Dhanoe Khurd, district Amritsar. Troops apprehended a smuggler," BSF DIG Sanjay Gaur, Amritsar said on Sunday.

"Three packets of narcotics (heroin) weighing 3.2 kg were recovered. BSF recovered another heroin consignment at another place," he said.

"Further action will be taken after questioning the smuggler," BSF DIG Gaur said.

Notably, in a similar incident, BSF on Sunday intercepted and brought down a Pakistani drone that violated Indian airspace in Punjab's Amritsar sector.

The BSF troops had also recovered the drone and tied narcotics. (ANI)

