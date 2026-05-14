‘Lady Don’ Pinky Aka Anmol Arrested in Pakistan; Video Goes Viral

Police in Pakistan's Karachi have arrested a woman identified as Anmol alias “Pinky”, accused of running an organised narcotics network operating across multiple Pakistani cities. The arrest, carried out during a joint operation by city police and a civil agency in Karachi’s Garden area, has drawn widespread attention after videos and a purported leaked audio clip linked to the suspect went viral online.

Investigators alleged that Pinky, described in local reports as a “Lady Don” and “Cocaine Queen”, operated a sophisticated cocaine processing and delivery network with links extending beyond Karachi to Lahore, Islamabad and other cities. Authorities claimed the network supplied narcotics in affluent neighbourhoods including DHA and Clifton while also using social media and mobile applications to facilitate deliveries. Pakistan Shocker: Son of Former Cricketer Arrested for Allegedly Se*ually Assaulting House Maid in Punjab.

‘Lady Don’ Pinky Aka Anmol Arrested in Pakistan's Karachi

🚨 Cocaine dealer Anmol ( Pinky ) Is she is coming with Jail rules ? It's looks like a princess coming with protocol. pic.twitter.com/YbCQmVpsMe — Wajiha Tamseel Mirza (@WajihaTamseel) May 12, 2026

According to police officials, Pinky allegedly prepared and supplied high-grade cocaine while managing deliveries through female riders and online platforms. During interrogation, investigators said she claimed that “no one in Pakistan makes better cocaine” than hers.

Police alleged she sold two categories of cocaine, “White Coke” priced at PKR 25,000 per gram and “Golden Category” cocaine priced at PKR 40,000 per gram. Authorities said they recovered cocaine hydrochloride, ketamine hydrochloride, ephedrine hydrochloride, acetone and baking powder from her possession. Police claimed the seized material included nearly seven kilogrammes of raw chemicals and more than 1.5kg of prepared cocaine. Pakistan Car Bomb Blast: 14 Police Officers Killed as Car Bomb and Ambush Destroy Outpost in Bannu; Ittehad-ul-Mujahideen Claims Responsibility.

Investigators described the chemicals as substances commonly used in emergency medical procedures, including anaesthesia and pain management.

Garden Station House Officer Hanif Siyal said the suspect allegedly used female riders to distribute narcotics across the city. He claimed the network had been operating for a long period through selected couriers and catered to specific clients.

Police further alleged that customers could place narcotics orders through WhatsApp and receive deliveries at their doorstep. Investigators claimed her clientele included students from elite neighbourhoods as well as influential and high-profile individuals.

Officials said South police had already been searching for the suspect in 10 separate cases. Additional cases linked to possession of an Austrian-made 9mm Glock pistol and narcotics-related chemicals were also registered after the arrest.

According to investigators, one case against Pinky had earlier been registered by the Anti-Narcotics Force in 2019 over allegations of operating a drug trafficking network. Sources claimed she later fled from Karachi to Lahore and remained a proclaimed offender for several years.

Authorities further alleged that she continued narcotics operations in several cities across Punjab and targeted private parties in posh neighbourhoods. Investigators also suspect links between her network and drug supply in educational institutions.

Following the arrest, a purported leaked audio recording allegedly linked to Pinky resurfaced on social media and spread widely online. In the recording, the suspect could allegedly be heard mocking police and law enforcement agencies while claiming to operate freely across Karachi.

“We are working openly throughout Karachi, stop us if you can,” she allegedly states in the clip. In another part of the recording, she allegedly says that “five, seven, even eight years pass, yet no one is able to catch us.” The suspect also reportedly refers to herself as a “brand” while discussing narcotics supply and mentioning a so-called “golden stock”.

Police produced Pinky before a judicial magistrate in District South and sought her physical remand, claiming narcotics worth more than Rs1.5 million had been recovered from her possession. According to the investigating officer, two packets of hashish and other narcotics-related material were seized. However, the court later sent the accused to jail on judicial remand.

Separately, senior police officials ordered an inquiry after the suspect was reportedly presented before the court without handcuffs, allegedly violating security protocols.

According to a Sindh police spokesperson, Inspector General of Police Javed Alam Odho directed Karachi police officials to submit a detailed report and ordered immediate suspension of officers found negligent.

“Violation of law and SOPs will not be tolerated under any circumstances,” the Sindh police chief stated. Meanwhile, Murad Ali Shah praised police for the crackdown and directed authorities to intensify anti-narcotics operations across the province.

“The elimination of drugs is our government’s top priority. Drugs are becoming the biggest menace to society,” the chief minister said. He also instructed law enforcement agencies to take strict action against drug traffickers and strengthen efforts to curb narcotics networks across Sindh.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (The Express Tribune), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 14, 2026 11:24 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).