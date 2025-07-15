Jalandhar (Punjab) [India], July 15 (ANI): Legendary athlete Fauja Singh, popularly known as the Turbaned Tornado, died at the age of 114 in a road accident on Jalandhar-Pathankot National Highway on Monday. He was hit by an unknown white vehicle while out on his routine walk and later succumbed to his injuries during treatment.

The incident occurred on Monday around 3 pm, when Fauja Singh, a resident of Beas village under Adampur police station, stepped out for a walk after lunch. While he was walking alone towards the highway, a speeding vehicle hit him. He was immediately rushed to Shriman Hospital, but died during treatment at 7 pm, police said.

"A CCTV footage has just surfaced, in which Bapu is seen walking alone," said his son Harvinder Singh. He added, "Police have got some CCTV footage. Another person has not yet returned home, and once he arrives, more footage will be reviewed."

Harvinder Singh shared emotional memories of his father, saying, "Bapu used to keep a combination of clothes. He wore matching turbans and branded shoes, often costing more than Rs 10,000. He loved to dress well and always spoke about the price of his shoes in pounds."

He further added, "Even at 114, he was fit and active. Principals used to give Bapu's example to children in schools. Despite having foreign citizenship, he preferred to stay in his country, especially during winters."

Recalling his father's last wish, Harvinder said, "He wanted to spend his final days in his village." He also mentioned that discussions were underway with villagers about building a memorial in Fauja Singh's honour. "He was an inspiration for the youth, so we will soon place this demand before the administration," he said.

Senior Superintendent of Police Harvinder Singh Virk confirmed that a case had been registered based on Harvinder Singh's statement. The police were analysing CCTV footage from nearby areas to trace the vehicle.

"Different teams, including the CIA, are investigating the case. Parts of the broken bumper have been found at the spot. Mechanics are analysing them to identify the vehicle," SSP Virk said. He added that the initial investigation suggested the vehicle could be an Innova, Scorpio, or a Fortuner.

The case is being investigated by various teams, including the CIA and police. The unknown vehicle is being investigated with the help of CCTV cameras installed in the vicinity.

SSP stated that there was a significant amount of vehicle movement on the National Highway during the incident, so the teams are investigating the said vehicle.

According to the people nearby, there is a possibility of Innova, Scorpio, Fortuner. Some parts of the broken vehicle bumper have been found by the police team on the spot.

Further investigation is underway. (ANI)

