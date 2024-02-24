Chandigarh (Punjab) [India], February 24 (ANI): Chief Secretary of Punjab, Anurag Verma on Saturday wrote to Chief Secretary of Haryana and requested him to hand over the farmer who was injured in the farmers' agitation in Haryana for free of cost treatment by the Punjab government.

In a letter to the Chief Secretary of Haryana, IAS Anurag Verma wrote, "It has come to our notice that Sh. Pritpal Singh from Punjab who got hurt during Farmers' Agitation is undergoing treatment at PGI Rohtak. You are requested to hand over Sh. Pritpal Singh to Punjab authorities so that his treatment may be done in Punjab free of cost by Punjab Government."

He further said that if any other farmer is injured during the agitation in Haryana and is under treatment, he must be handed over to the Punjab government.

"Further, if any other agitating farmer from Punjab is under treatment in Haryana, he should also be handed over to us," he added.

Meanwhile, farmer leader Jagjit singh Dallewal who was earlier admitted to Rajendra hospital in Patiala made an emotional appeal to the youth to maintain their calm while 'they' (Centre) tries to provoke them.

Amid a stand-off with the farmers, who are protesting with their demands, Haryana Police in Ambala District has said that any loss to the government and private property during the protest will be compensated by attaching the property and seizure of bank accounts of the protestors.

"The damage caused to government and private property by the agitators is being assessed. The administration had already informed/warned in this regard that if the agitators caused damage to government and private property during this movement, then this loss would be compensated by seizing their property and bank accounts. If public property is damaged by the agitators during the movement, there is an amendment in the Prevention of Damage to Public Property Act 1984 (PDPP Act) under the provisions of the Supreme Court in which, the people who caused damage to public property during the movement or called for the movement and the officials of that organization are held responsible for any damage caused," stated an official release by the Ambala police.

To press the Centre to accept their demands, including a legal guarantee for minimum support price (MSP) for crops and farm debt waiver, the farmers have been camping at the border points since February 13 along with their tractor-trolleys, mini-vans and pickup trucks.

However, during the last round of talks, which ended past midnight on February 18, the panel of three Union ministers had proposed buying five crops -- moong dal, urad dal, tur dal, maize and cotton -- from farmers at MSP for five years through central agencies. (ANI)

