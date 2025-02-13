Chandigarh (Punjab) [India], February 13 (ANI): Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Thursday announced the creation of 1,746 new posts in the Punjab Police Department.

Taking to the social media platform X, the Punjab CM said the 'youth' can apply from February 21 to March 13 for the posts, with 1261 posts available in the district cadre and 485 posts available in the armed cadre.

Also Read | Hiring in India for White-Collar Jobs Grows 9% in Last 3 Months, Green Jobs Increase 41% Amid Clean Energy Initiatives: Foundit Report.

"As per the promise, a total of 1746 new posts have been created in the Punjab Police Department. Youth can apply from 21 February to 13 March. Recruitment will be made for 1261 posts in the district cadre and 485 posts in the armed cadre," CM Mann wrote in a post on X.

"Our government aims to create a colourful Punjab in which the role of youth is the most important and this dream can be fulfilled only by providing maximum employment to the youth," he added.

Also Read | New Income Tax Bill 2025 Introduced in Lok Sabha; FM Nirmala Sitharaman Asks Speaker Om Birla To Refer It To Select Committee of House (Watch Video).

He further assured that more government jobs for youth will be announced in the future, and details will be shared soon.

Meanwhile, earlier, the Punjab CM took a jibe at Congress leader and Leader of Opposition in the Punjab Assembly, Pratap Singh Bajwa's claims of a rift in the Punjab unit of the Aam Aadmi Party and asked how many MLAs the Congress party has in Delhi.

He also slammed Bajwa over his criticism of law and order in Punjab and said the situation was better than in most of the states.

"I would ask Pratap Singh Bajwa to count how many MLAs they have in Delhi. The law and order of Punjab is better than most states... We have to put in extra effort being a border state, and we are doing that..." Mann said, speaking to the media.

Speaking on his meeting with the AAP convenor, he said that Kejriwal thanked the party's MLAs for their work in the elections and added that the party would use their experience of work in Delhi to work in Punjab and make the state a "role model" for the whole nation to look up to.

"Arvind Kejriwal thanked the MLAs for their work in the Delhi elections... We will use Delhi's experience in Punjab... We will work together. Our party is known for its work... In today's meeting, it was decided that in the coming two years, we will make Punjab a model that the whole nation will look up to... Punjab has always been at the forefront in all the fights... The Punjab government is working for the welfare of the people..." he further stated.

The AAP convenor met Punjab MLAs to discuss strategies for the party after their crushing defeat in the Delhi assembly elections.

The BJP won the Delhi assembly election by a comfortable margin, winning 48 out of 70 assembly seats.

AAP suffered a massive setback, securing only 22 seats--a huge drop from its previous tally of 62 in 2020 polls. With this historic mandate, the BJP is returning to power in the national capital after 27 years. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)