Bengaluru, February 13: India's job market is experiencing robust growth, with white-collar hiring surging 9 per cent in the last three months, according to a report on Thursday. The report by foundit (formerly Monster APAC & ME), a jobs and talent platform, showed that green jobs -- those that contribute to preserve or restore the environment -- stand out as a key highlight, witnessing a remarkable 41 per cent increase over the last two years driven by expanding clean energy initiatives. Sectors like semiconductors, energy, and waste management are leading this growth, fuelled by global net-zero emission targets. Bengaluru, Delhi, and Pune have emerged as key hubs for these roles.

Demand for green jobs is projected to rise another 11 per cent in 2025, driven by renewable energy, EVs, and green hydrogen initiatives. Further, the report showed that sectors such as travel and tourism, retail, and automotive are also experiencing double-digit hiring increases. Strong economic conditions, evolving industry needs, and supportive government policies -- particularly in digital skilling and startup growth -- are fuelling this upward trend and helping create a future-ready workforce. "India’s job market continues to grow at a strong pace, with hiring surging across key industries. Walmart Layoffs: US-Based Retail Giant To Close North Carolina Office, Lay Off Over 200 Employees To Streamline Its Operations.

Sectors like travel, retail, and green jobs are seeing sustained momentum, reflecting business confidence and evolving industry priorities," said Pranay Kale, Chief Revenue & Growth Officer, foundit. "Green jobs, in particular, have grown 41 per cent over two years, driven by sustainability initiatives and clean energy investments. Government policies, including key budget provisions, are accelerating this shift -- especially in renewable energy, EVs, and sustainability-focused industries,” he added.

The report also reveals a 32 per cent Y-o-Y jump in hiring for January 2025, signalling renewed confidence in the market. Key drivers of this growth include surging consumer demand, strategic incentives outlined in the Union Budget 2025, and an increased focus on sustainability initiatives. Chevron Layoffs: US-Based Energy Giant To Cut 20% of Global Workforce by 2026 To Save Up To Save Cost, Improve Efficiency and Competitiveness.

Bengaluru leads the green job market, accounting for 23 per cent of opportunities, followed by Delhi NCR at 17 per cent. Pune and Mumbai each contribute 14 per cent, while Chennai, Jaipur, and Hyderabad also play significant roles in this sector. “As hiring expands beyond metro cities, Tier-2 hubs are also emerging as key employment centres, reinforcing India’s transition to a future-ready, greener economy," Kale said.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 13, 2025 03:47 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).