Chandigarh, Sep 27 (PTI) "I am soft and gentle but please don't mistake my gentleness for something that will let inaction go unnoticed," Punjab's new Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi told the administrative secretaries on Monday.

Chairing his first meeting with the administrative secretaries of all the departments, Channi exhorted them to prepare a comprehensive roadmap of 100 days of their departments to bring in more efficiency and transparency, according to an official statement.

He asked the administrative secretaries to submit detailed proposals in this regard to the chief secretary within a week.

The chief minister said the core sectors of health and education should be prioritised so as to provide the best and affordable healthcare facilities to people, besides imparting quality education to students, especially in the rural areas.

He asked the administrative secretaries to discharge their duties diligently in ensuring a clean, transparent and corruption-free administration to people, which, he added, is the hallmark of the Congress government in the state.

He said corruption has to be eradicated at all costs and added that the work of the common man should be done on priority.

The chief minister also said justice should be done to every citizen irrespective of his caste, creed and community.

He urged the officials to give due respect to the ministers, MLAs and elected representatives but at the same time, reminded them that the rule of law should be the only criterion for decision making.

Channi also asked the administrative secretaries to ensure a timely completion of the ongoing projects, besides implementing welfare measures so the last man standing in the queue could avail the benefits offered by the state government.

He urged them to follow an employee-friendly approach to resolve their issues amicably so that they should not resort to agitation.

Assuring Channi of good governance, Chief Secretary Anirudh Tewari said since his message is loud and clear, they will leave no stone unturned to achieve the desired goals in line with the clean and transparent roadmap that has come directly from the chief minister.

Channi was recently picked as the leader of the state's Congress Legislative Party. He was sworn in as the chief minister on September 20.

Amarinder Singh resigned as the chief minister over a week ago, after being locked in a bitter power tussle with Punjab Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu.

