Chandigarh (Punjab) [India], October 30 (ANI): Giving a major relief to bus operators in Punjab, Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh on Friday ordered a 100 percent waiver of Motor Vehicle Tax till December 31.

The waiver is for all stage carriage, mini and school buses, while deferring payment of arrears of taxes, without interest and penalty, to March 31, 2021, according to an official statement.

Also Read | Earthquake in Afghanistan: Quake of Magnitude 4.2 Hits 302 km North-East of Kabul.

The move will result in a total financial benefit to the Transport sector to the tune of Rs 100 crore, as per an official spokesperson.

The Chief Minister also directed Transport Minister Razia Sultana to discuss and resolve other issues of concern to mini private bus owners by next week.

Also Read | Karnataka Bye-Elections 2020: COVID-19 Positive Electorate Allowed to Vote in RR Nagar and Sira Bypolls.

The decisions and directives were announced by the Chief Minister at a virtual conference with various private transport associations in the state.

Besides Razia, Finance Minister Manpreet Badal and Transport Secretary K. Siva Prasad were present at the meeting. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)