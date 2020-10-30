Kabul, October 30: A medium-intensity earthquake occurred in Afghanistan on Friday. According to the National Centre for Seismology (NCS), the quake struck 302 km northeast of Kabul at 9:21 pm. The magnitude of the quake measured on the Richter Scale was 4.2.

Till now, there are no reports of any collateral damage or injuries in the earthquake. Panic gripped the area due to tremors. People even rushed out of their homes as a precaution. More details are still awaited. Earthquake in Afghanistan: Quake Measuring 5.2 Magnitude Hits Hindu Kush.

Tweet by ANI:

An earthquake of magnitude 4.2 occurred 302 km northeast of Kabul, Afghanistan at 9:21 pm today: National Centre for Seismology — ANI (@ANI) October 30, 2020

Earlier in the day, a strong earthquake in the Aegean Sea on Friday damaged several buildings in Turkey's western province of Izmir. According to Turkey's Disaster and Emergency Management Presidency (AFAD), four people died, and 120 people were injured in the earthquake that was reported to be of 6.6-magnitude in the Richter Scale. Another earthquake also hit the Dodecanese Islands in Greece.