Hyderabad, Dec 20 (PTI) Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann on Tuesday called on his Telangana counterpart K Chandrasekhar Rao here at Pragati Bhavan, the official residence of Rao, an official release said.

Also Read | Twist in Tale: Telangana Girl Marries Boyfriend Who ‘Kidnapped’ Her in Rajanna Sircilla; Couple Release Video and Photos of Their Wedding.

Both the leaders are discussing various national issues, it further said.

Also Read | Delhi LG V K Saxena Directs Chief Secretary To Recover Rs 97 Crore From AAP for 'Political Advertisements'.

"Punjab Chief Minister Shri Bhagwant Singh Mann reached Pragati Bhavan...Discussions are going on with CM KCR on various national issues, politics," it said.

Mann is in the city to have an interactive meeting with captains of industry of Telangana.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)