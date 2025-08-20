Sangrur (Punjab) [India], August 20 (ANI): Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) president Sukhbir Singh Badal on Wednesday said that Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann has ignored the interests of Sangrur since assuming the position of CM, adding that AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal is controlling the state government here.

"Tell me if Bhagwant Mann has established even one road, school or irrigation canal in this district", Badal asserted, adding even promises like establishing a medical college at Mastuana Sahib had remained a pipe dream.

The SAD president led a blistering attack on Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, asserting he had not only failed as a Chief Minister but also as a leader from Sangrur.

The SAD President was addressing a party conference to mark the 40th death anniversary of Harchand Singh Longowal at the latter's native village.

He also highlighted how Mann has become a mere figurehead with Arvind Kejriwal assuming all powers in Punjab and even taking up residence in the New Sheesh Mahal at Mohali.

Badal further claimed that senior AAP leaders - Manish Sisodia and Satyendra Jain, have taken control of all the ministries in Punjab.

Assuring people that the SAD would address their concerns and safeguard their future, Badal said once the party formed a government in the State, it would change the requisite laws and ensure government jobs were given to Punjabis only.

Sukhbir Badal also said that panthic ideals and principles were paramount for him and that he would never compromise on the prestige of the Panth for power. (ANI)

