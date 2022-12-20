Hyderabad, Dec 20 (PTI) Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann on Tuesday called on his Telangana counterpart K Chandrasekhar Rao here at Pragati Bhavan, the official residence of Rao and discussed the political situation in the country, an official release said.

Rao warmly welcomed the Punjab Chief Minister with a bouquet of flowers and took him in, it said.

"On this occasion, the two Chief Ministers discussed the political situation in the country along with the progress of Telangana, governance of the state of Punjab, etc," it said.

Mann is in the city to have an interactive meeting with captains of industry of Telangana.

In view of formation of Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) party (rechristened Telangana Rashtra Samithi) at the national level, the Punjab CM congratulated KCR on the occasion.

After these discussions, Rao bid adieu to the Punjab CM by draping a shawl and presenting a memento.

Rajya Sabha Members Joginapally Santosh Kumar, State Planning Board Vice-Chairman B Vinod Kumar and several MLAs and MLCs and officials were present during the meeting, it said.

