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Today, May 2, Spirit Airlines said that it is going out of business after 33 years. In a post on X (formerly Twitter), the US-based airline announced that it is winding down its global operations effective immediately. "All flights have been cancelled, and customer service is no longer available. While we are not able to help rebook your flight on another airline, we will automatically process refunds for any flights purchased through Spirit with a credit or debit card to the original form of payment," the statement read. Spirit Airlines further said that they are proud of the impact of their ultra-low-cost model on the industry for the last 33 years and "had hoped to serve our Guests for many years to come". On its official website, the airline said that all flights have been cancelled and customer service is no longer available. Spirit Airlines Nears Shutdown As USD 500 Million Rescue Deal Collapses.

Spirit Airlines Says It’s Winding Down Its Global Operations Effective Immediately

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (Official X Account of Spirit Airlines). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 02, 2026 01:27 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).