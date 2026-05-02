Spirit Airlines Shuts Down: US-Based Airline Says It Has Started Winding Down Its Global Operations Effective Immediately
Spirit Airlines announced today, May 2, 2026, that it is ceasing all operations effective immediately after 33 years. Following the collapse of federal bailout talks and surging fuel costs, the airline has cancelled all flights and shuttered customer service. Automatic refunds are being processed for credit/debit card bookings.
Today, May 2, Spirit Airlines said that it is going out of business after 33 years. In a post on X (formerly Twitter), the US-based airline announced that it is winding down its global operations effective immediately. "All flights have been cancelled, and customer service is no longer available. While we are not able to help rebook your flight on another airline, we will automatically process refunds for any flights purchased through Spirit with a credit or debit card to the original form of payment," the statement read. Spirit Airlines further said that they are proud of the impact of their ultra-low-cost model on the industry for the last 33 years and "had hoped to serve our Guests for many years to come". On its official website, the airline said that all flights have been cancelled and customer service is no longer available. Spirit Airlines Nears Shutdown As USD 500 Million Rescue Deal Collapses.
Spirit Airlines Says It’s Winding Down Its Global Operations Effective Immediately
— Spirit Airlines (@SpiritAirlines) May 2, 2026
(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 02, 2026 01:27 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).