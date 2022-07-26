New Delhi [India], July 26 (ANI): Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwat Mann on Tuesday met Jal Shakti Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat to discuss the issue of contaminated waters in the state.

Mann in a tweet had earlier informed that he will be meeting the minister in Delhi and will discuss in detail purifying the polluted waters of Punjab.

Both sides discussed the issue of pollution due to Buddha Nala, a seasonal water stream, which passes through Ludhiana and addressed the problem of contaminated water entering canals off-taking from Harike Barrage. A discussion on the implementation of the project of rejuvenation of polluted rivers in Punjab under the National River Conservation Directorate (NRCD).

Terming it an important meeting, Mann while Speaking to ANI said, "Punjab's water is highly polluted today. In some areas, Uranium, Arsenic, and Heavy Metals in the water bodies are found. This has resulted in children born handicapped. Holy river Satluj has now turned into a river of Cancer."

"I hope to resolve this issue by collaborating with the centre. To clean our rivers was our electoral mandate and we consider it our responsibility", he further added.

Mann had earlier on July 18 launched a campaign to clean rivers and drains of the state. He then revealed that the state government will soon embark on a massive campaign to clean the natural resources in the form of rivers and drains of the state. He had also called upon the people to support the initiative. (ANI)

