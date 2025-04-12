Amritsar (Punjab) [India], April 12 (ANI): Punjab Director General of Police (DGP) Gaurav Yadav on Saturday conducted late-night inspections at multiple locations across the state as part of Operation Satark, which aims to curb drug trafficking and enhance security coordination with Central forces.

During his visit to Chheharta police station in Amritsar, DGP Yadav said that senior officers have been directed to carry out intensive checks statewide.

"Senior officials are conducting checks across the state. Pakistan is continuously moving to breach the peace of the state, and we are working continuously to prevent them from succeeding in their plans," he told reporters.

Yadav further added, "Our team is alert against fighting the drugs issue in the state. Our efforts are to keep the state safe and secure. We are also installing CCTV cameras, to monitor things more aggressively."

In a show of inter-agency coordination, the DGP was seen inspecting police posts near the Attari border, jointly with officials from the Border Security Force (BSF).

"We are here with the BSF officers. We are undertaking our duties jointly. We are taking several steps together to maintain peace in the area. We have conducted this operation jointly in Jalandhar and Amritsar," he added.

Meanwhile, in the ongoing fight against organised crime launched on the directions of Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann, Punjab Police's Anti-Gangster Task Force (AGTF) busted a Lawrance Bishnoi-Rohit Godara gang with the arrest of its two active operatives and recovered one .32 calibre pistol from their possession, said the DGP.

The arrested have been identified as Jashandeep Singh alias Jashan Sandhu, a resident of village 25ML in the Sri Ganganagar district of Rajasthan, and Gursewak Singh, a resident of Sri Muktsar Sahib.

DGP Yadav said that the accused, Jashan Sandhu, was wanted in a 2023 murder case that took place in Ganganagar in Rajasthan and had been evading arrest by constantly changing locations across Georgia, Azerbaijan, Saudi Arabia and Dubai.

"Recently, on the directions of his handlers, accused Jashan came back to India and landed in Nepal from Dubai before entering India by road in an attempt to escape law enforcement," the DGP said. (ANI)

