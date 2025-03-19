Amritsar (Punjab) [India], March 19 (ANI): A narco smuggler Dharminder Singh was shot by Punjab police and injured while he tried to snatch a weapon and escape when police took the accused to a hiding spot to seize the concealed contraband in Amritsar on Wednesday.

Amritsar Police Commissioner Gurpreet Singh Bhullar said, "Yesterday we arrested drug peddler Dharmendra and he was on remand and on interrogation he revealed that he had hidden some consignment and weapons. As per procedure, police reached the spot for recovery and Dharmendra snatched the carbine of the head constable and pointed it at the police party. In self-defence, the inspector fired at Dharmendra and he got injured and has been admitted to the hospital."

Also Read | Tiruvannamalai Shocker: French Woman Lured to Deepamalai Hill in Tamil Nadu Under Pretext of Attaining 'Moksha', Raped; Tourist Guide Arrested.

He further said that the accused was involved in smuggling of 8 kg heroin.

In a post on X DGP Punjab Police Gaurav Yadav said, "Acting on forward-backward linkages, Amritsar Commissionerate Police took narco big fish Dharminder Singh @ Sonu to a hiding spot to seize the concealed contraband. During a follow-up raid at Blue Breeze Colony, near Majitha-Verka Bypass, the accused attempted to escape and snatched a weapon from HC Vijay Kumar. Reacting swiftly, SHO Majitha fired in self-defense, hitting the accused in the left leg. He was immediately provided medical aid and is currently undergoing treatment at Civil Hospital."

Also Read | Saurabh Rajput Murder Case: Parents of Muskaan Rastogi - Woman Accused Who Butchered Husband Along With Her Paramour, Demand Death Penalty for Her.

"Earlier, in an FIR registered on March 17, 2024, the accused was arrested with 8.08 kg of heroin and a pistol. Further investigation is underway," he added.

Earlier three members of the 'Landa' gang were arrested after a brief encounter in Dode village of Tarn Taran district on Tuesday evening with half-a-kilogram of heroin, a senior police officer said.

One of the gang member who was injured in the retaliatory firing is under going treatment at a local hospital, Tarn Taran Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Abhimanyu Rana said.

Rana told ANI that police got information that three members of the gang were moving about near the border area.

"...We received information that three members of the Landa gang are roaming near the border area. When the police tried to stop them, they fired at the police and in retaliatory firing, one of the member (of the Landa gang) Ajay Pal got injured and has been admitted to the hospital," SSP Rana said. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)