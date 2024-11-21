Shambhu (Punjab) [India], November 21 (ANI): Kisan Mazdoor Sangharsh Committee (KMSC) General Secretary Sarwan Singh Pandhair informed that the farmers sitting in protest at the Shambhu border (Punjab-Haryana border) will march towards Delhi on December 6 to press their demands including a guarantee for Minimum Support Price (MSP).

"Tomorrow we will hold a meeting at Gurdwara Rakab Ganj Sahib in Delhi...We will present a blueprint also. On December 6, we will be marching towards Delhi from the Shambhu Morcha. This struggle will go on until our demands are met," said Sarwan Singh Pandhair in a self-made video.

The two forums - Samyukta Kisan Morcha (Non-Political) and KMSC - will hold a meeting in the afternoon to make people aware of the future plans, he added while stating that the protest has completed 284 days.

Reacting to the assembly elections in Maharashtra and Jharkhand, farm leader Pandhair took a dig at the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) saying that the saffron party would forget about the temple-mosque issues from today.

"When the elections in Maharashtra, Jharkhand and by-elections in other states are over, BJP which is in power in Delhi (centre) will forget the temple mosque issue from today. Hindus will not be in danger for some time. When elections come, they will divide the people," Pandhair, General Secretary of the Kisan Mazdoor Sangharsh Committee (KMSC) said.

The farm leader also appealed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to pay attention to Manipur amid the ongoing violence in the northeast state.

"The way we are seeing Manipur burning, the local people there are alleging that the police and security forces are torturing their youth and the people there. The boys are missing from their village. We appeal to the Prime Minister himself to pay attention to them. Will the country run like this? All parties should rise above politics and see the fate of Manipur. The way humanity is being disgraced is very painful. Attention should be paid to it," Pandhair said. On October 26, farmers gathered in large numbers from Badhrukha in Sangrur district to protest against the government and press on their multiple demands including timely paddy procurement. The protesters have blocked the national highway in Phugwara, Sangrur, Moga, and Batla areas of the state.

The farmers associated with Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) and its sister organisations have started their march to block the Bathinda Chandigarh National Highway near a police post.

Farm leader Jaswinder Soma Ugrahan said that the farmers have blocked the national highway at four places because neither the Punjab government nor the central government can find a solution to their problem.(ANI)

