Chandigarh [India], March 9 (ANI): Punjab Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu on Wednesday said that the first Congress Legislative Party meeting will be held tomorrow evening here.

"It has been decided that the First Congress Legislative Party meeting will be held on 10th March at PPCC office (Congress Bhawan, Sector 15, Chandigarh) at 5 PM. All newly elected Punjab Congress MLAs are requested to attend," Sidhu said in a press conference.

This comes after today's meeting of Punjab Congress leaders with the observer for the party in the state, Ajay Maken to devise the strategy of the party after the declaration of the poll result.

Meanwhile, exit polls on Monday predicted a clear victory for the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in Punjab with the scale of the party's victory varying across various surveys.

The surveys also predicted that the ruling Congress will finish a distant second in the state followed by Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) which had allied with Bahujan Samaj Party.

Polling was held in the state on February 20 and the results will be declared on March 10. (ANI)

