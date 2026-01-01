Chandigarh (Punjab) [India], January 1 (ANI): Punjab Finance Minister Harpal Singh Cheema on Thursday accused the BJP-led Centre of undermining the country's federal structure over the issue of pending MNREGA dues.

Speaking to ANI, Cheema said a Central Committee report has clearly stated that ₹23,000 crore is pending against the central government towards MNREGA wages and material costs.

"The BJP is trying to break the country's federal structure. The Central Committee report clearly says that Rs 23,000 crore is pending against the central government for wages and materials," he said.

The Punjab Finance Minister claimed that the Centre's approach was weakening federal principles and causing financial stress to states, which are struggling to clear payments to workers and contractors under MNREGA.

Earlier, the Congress on Saturday (December 27) announced a nationwide "Save Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA)" campaign beginning January 5 after the Congress Working Committee (CWC) meeting, escalating its political battle with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) over the Centre's decision to replace the MGNREGA with the Viksit Bharat - Guarantee for Rozgar and Ajeevika Mission (Gramin) Act, 2025.

On December 21, President Droupadi Murmu gave assent to the VB-G RAM G Bill, 2025, which replaced MGNREGA. The Act enhances the statutory wage employment guarantee to 125 days per financial year for rural households. It seeks to advance empowerment, inclusive growth, convergence of development initiatives and saturation-based delivery, thereby strengthening the foundation for a prosperous, resilient and self-reliant Rural Bharat.

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said the campaign would be launched in response to what he termed the Centre's attempt to weaken a landmark welfare law that guarantees employment to rural households.

Speaking to media representatives at Karnataka Bhavan in New Delhi, the Chief Minister expressed concern over the central government's decision and emphasised the importance of preserving the original scheme named after Mahatma Gandhi.

In a post on X, Siddaramaiah wrote, "At today's Congress Working Committee (CWC) meeting at Indira Bhawan, New Delhi, we unanimously condemned the Union Government's anti-federal and anti-national move to weaken the very spirit of the Employment Guarantee Programme by changing the name and structure of MGNREGA."

He also noted that the meeting focused on preparations for upcoming polls, developing strategies to prevent vote theft, and addressing the country's significant challenges.

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge echoed similar sentiments, announcing that the party would launch a nationwide movement from January 5 to protect the scheme. Speaking to the media, Kharge said that party leaders took an oath during the meeting to protect MNREGA and oppose any attempt to weaken or alter the scheme.

"In the meeting, we took an oath. We decided to launch a massive movement across the country, making the MNREGA scheme the central point. Indian National Congress party, taking a leading role, will launch the MNREGA Save Campaign from January 5th," Kharge said.

Emphasising the importance of the scheme, the Congress chief said MNREGA is not merely a welfare programme but a constitutional right. "We will protect the MNREGA at all costs. MNREGA is not just a scheme but a right to work guaranteed by the Constitution of India. We also pledge to democratically oppose every conspiracy to remove Gandhiji's name from MNREGA," he added.

Kharge, backing Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi's campaigns against alleged "vote theft", said that SIR is a "conspiracy to restrict" democratic rights.

"Today, SIR is a matter of serious concern. It is a well-thought-out conspiracy to restrict democratic rights. Rahulji has repeatedly presented evidence of 'vote theft' before the country with facts and examples.

The Congress chief also urged party workers to prepare for upcoming Assembly elections in Assam, West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Kerala and Puducherry, and accused the BJP of misusing central agencies like the ED, IT and CBI to target opposition leaders.

"Over the past 11 years, the country has seen how agencies like ED, IT, and CBI are being misused. The BJP and Sangh Parivar are engaged in tarnishing the image of our leaders on the NATIONAL HERALD issue. We are fighting a legal battle. 'Satyameva Jayate'--this is what Rahulji always says, and we will emerge victorious," he said.

Meanwhile, the BJP hit back sharply. Party spokesperson CR Kesavan termed the Congress an "insecure Nehru Congress" and questioned whether the party would take responsibility for its recent electoral setbacks, including the Bihar elections.

"The insecure Nehru Congress has called its first meeting after losing the Bihar election. Will the CWC dare to own its mistakes and blame Rahul Gandhi for the defeat, or for their failed vote-stealing campaign? Or will they attempt to whitewash Rahul Gandhi's failures?" asked Kesavan. (ANI)

