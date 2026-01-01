Mumbai, January 1: Gold prices in India started the new year on a steady note on Thursday, January 1, 2026, holding firm near historic highs despite minor intraday corrections. Following a landmark year where the precious metal delivered exceptional returns, the market is currently in a phase of consolidation as global investors weigh the impact of shifting interest rate cycles. Currently, 24-carat gold is averaging approximately INR 1,34,880 per 10 grams across major metros, while 22-carat gold stands at roughly INR 1,23,640 per 10 grams. Check out the gold rate today in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata, and other major cities below.

Gold prices vary across Indian cities due to differing state taxes, local demand, and transportation costs. Below are the prevailing rates for 10 grams of gold in major urban centres as of Thursday morning:

Gold Rate Today, January 1, 2026

City 24K Gold (per 10g) 22K Gold (per 10g) Delhi INR 1,35,030 INR 1,23,790 Mumbai INR 1,34,880 INR 1,23,640 Chennai INR 1,36,140 INR 1,24,790 Kolkata INR 1,34,880 INR 1,23,640 Bengaluru INR 1,34,880 INR 1,23,640 Hyderabad INR 1,34,880 INR 1,23,640 Ahmedabad INR 1,34,930 INR 1,23,690 Pune INR 1,34,880 INR 1,23,640 Lucknow INR 1,35,030 INR 1,23,790 Jaipur INR 1,35,030 INR 1,23,790 Noida INR 1,35,030 INR 1,23,790 Ghaziabad INR 1,35,030 INR 1,23,790 Gurugram INR 1,35,030 INR 1,23,790

Gold Prices: Market Drivers and Global Context

The stability observed on New Year's Day follows a period of high volatility in late December. Analysts attribute the current price floor to sustained central bank buying and geopolitical tensions that have reinforced gold's status as a premier safe-haven asset. Internationally, the focus remains on the U.S. Federal Reserve; while expectations for aggressive rate cuts in 2026 have slightly moderated, the overall trend toward lower yields continues to support bullion prices. Stocks to Buy or Sell Today, January 1, 2026: Vodafone Idea, RBL Bank, and Blue Dart Express Among Shares That May Remain in Spotlight on Thursday.

On the domestic front, the Indian rupee's performance against major currencies remains a critical factor, as a weaker rupee increases the cost of imported gold. Despite the high price environment, investor interest in "paper gold" options like Gold ETFs and Sovereign Gold Bonds (SGBs) remains strong, serving as a popular hedge against inflation. Bank Holiday Today, January 1? Know If Banks Are Open or Closed on the First Day of New Year 2026.

New Year 2026 Trends and Outlook

As 2026 begins, gold remains one of the most resilient assets in the Indian market. Experts suggest that while short-term price action may remain range-bound, the long-term structural drivers—including industrial demand and global economic shifts—could push prices toward new milestones later in the year.

Retail buyers are strongly advised to check for BIS hallmarking before making any purchases to verify the purity of the metal. The price difference between 22-karat (standard jewellery grade) and 24-karat (pure gold) continues to be an essential factor for consumers to monitor when planning their investments.

