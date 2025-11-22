Chandigarh (Punjab) [India], November 22 (ANI): Punjab Governor Gulab Chand Kataria on Saturday participated in the Unity March organised in Chandigarh to commemorate the 150th birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, India's first Home Minister.

Meanwhile, Union Health and Family Welfare Minister JP Nadda, along with Union Minister Mansukh Mandaviya, flagged off a Unity March in New Delhi as part of nationwide celebrations marking the milestone birth anniversary.

Speaking on the occasion, Nadda said, "Today, we are celebrating 'Sardar 150', commemorating the 150th birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel. A series of events has been added to this."

He added, "In the same series, today, we have a flag-off program of 'Ganga Pravaah Yatra.' When we talk about Sardar Patel, we must keep in mind that we will give true tribute to Sardar Patel when we use our youth to lead our country towards 'Ek Bharat, Shresth Bharat, Viksit Bharat, Atmanirbhar Bharat'..."

Across the country, leaders paid tribute to Sardar Patel by participating in Unity Marches held in various states.

Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan joined the march in Odisha's Bhadrak district. In a post on X, he wrote, "Bhadrak district Dhamnagar area participated in the 'Unity March' organised on the occasion of the 150th birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, the Iron Man and symbol of India's unity."

He added, "The story of Sardar Patel's life is the saga of the organisation and prosperity of a newly born nation. His sacrifice in keeping the country, including Odisha, united on the thread of unity is unparalleled."

In Delhi, Chief Minister Rekha Gupta flagged off the Unity March at the Pitampura Sports Complex. Speaking to reporters, BJP MLA Satish Upadhyay highlighted the participation in the march.

"Unity March has begun today. The Yatra that began with the name 'Ganga Pravah' witnesses the participation of 310 people under the leadership of PM Modi..." She said.

She added, "I congratulate everyone on Unity Day. The youth should study the life of Sardar Patel..." (ANI)

