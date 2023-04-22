Chandigarh (Punjab) [India], April 22 (ANI): Condemning the detention of Waris Punjab De chief Amritpal Singh's wife, Kirandeep Kaur who was stopped from flying to the UK from the Amritsar International Airport, the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) accused the Punjab government of creating an "atmosphere of terror" and violating her human rights.

This comes days after Kirandeep Kaur was on April 20 "not permitted to travel" to the UK from Amritsar after Punjab Police detained her while boarding her Air India flight.

SGPC is an organization in the country responsible for the management of Gurdwaras.

SGPC President Harjinder Singh Dhami said that the history of Punjab is of protecting and respecting the daughters and sisters, but it is not right for the present government to stop daughters like this while suspecting them.

"Condemning the act of stopping Bibi Kirandeep Kaur, wife of Amritpal Singh at Sri Guru Ramdass International Airport, Amritsar from boarding a flight to London, the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) President Harjinder Singh Dhami said that the Punjab government and the police administration are creating an atmosphere of terror among the youth. Such acts do not suit the government which disrespects the beliefs of Punjab," Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee tweeted on Friday.

Dhami said that it is the right of every citizen to visit their family and go anywhere and that detaining Kaur without charge is a "violation of human rights".

"Detaining someone without charge is a direct violation of human rights and the government should avoid such acts. The SGPC President said that the action of stopping Bibi Kirandeep Kaur at the airport has raised many questions for the government," SGPC tweeted.

https://twitter.com/SGPCAmritsar/status/1649428128316497920?t=WbYqCK-5TY26BMX38AXPlQ&s=08

Earlier on April 20, Kirandeep Kaur was booked on an Air India flight, which was scheduled to take off at 2.30 pm from the Shri Guru Ram Dass International Airport here.

"Kirandip Kaur, wife of Amritpal Singh and a UK national was supposed to travel to Birmingham by Air India Flight No. 117 scheduled at 14:30 hrs. At 12:20 hrs she reported to the immigration counters but since she had a Look Out Circular issued against her, immigration officials did not permit her to travel and detained her," the sources had said.

Earlier Police sources said that she was stopped by Immigration Department officials from boarding the flight.

Punjab Police has been on a hunt for Amritpal Singh since March 18, when he had gone absconding. Punjab police said last week that it had arrested Joga Singh, a close aide of the fugitive Khalistan sympathiser and radical preacher, from Sirhind in the Fatehgarh Sahib district.He was arrested in a joint operation by Amritsar police rural and Hoshiyarpur police.

Papalpreet Singh, another close aide of the fugitive Amritpal Singh was brought to Assam's Dibrugarh Central Jail after his arrest earlier this month from Amritsar's Kathu Nangal area.

Amritpal has been on the run since March 18, the day Punjab Police launched a massive manhunt for him.

The crackdown came almost over three weeks after Amritpal's supporters stormed Ajnala police station in Amritsar on February 23, demanding the release of one of his aides, Lovepreet Toofan. (ANI)

