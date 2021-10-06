Chandigarh (Punjab) [India], October 6 (ANI): The Department of Agriculture, Punjab government on Tuesday issued 147 appointment letters to the family members of farmers, who died during the ongoing farmers' agitation.

"Accentuating its commitment to stand with farmers and their families in the hour of crisis, the Department of Agriculture today issued 147 appointment letters to the family members of farmers, who sacrificed their lives during the ongoing farmer agitation," stated the Information and Public Relations Department, Punjab.

Also Read | How Instructure's Newest Report Reflects Big Changes in Education.

Stating this, Randeep Nabha, Agriculture Minister Punjab said that under the dynamic leadership of Charanjit Singh Channi, Chief Minister Punjab these letters were handed over to the concerned ministers who would further take them to every household and personally hand it over to the concerned families, said the press statement.

It was the firm promise of the State Government to give jobs to the family members of the farmers who lost their precious lives in the ongoing agitation. The Department of Agriculture has issued appointment letters in tandem with the Department of Revenue, Education and Health.

Also Read | Acute Power Crisis Looms Over India During Festive Season As Coal Inventories Hit Critically Low Levels.

The Government of Punjab strongly stands by the cause of farmers. ''One cannot compensate for the precious lives which have been lost but still, the dependents of the deceased must be compensated'', he stated, as per the press statement.

Nabha added that Punjab is an agrarian state which is feeding the poor of the nation with a contribution to the National Food Grain Pool @ 30-40% wheat and @ 25-30% rice and having a land area of 1.5 per cent of the total land area of India.

"For the last more than one year, our farmers are sitting on the borders of the national capital protesting against the three black farm laws which were imposed by the Union Government. They only desired that these three laws passed by the Parliament be repealed and the Punjab Government already passed a resolution against these laws in assembly," the press statement read. Further, the Cabinet Minister said that strict instructions have been issued to all the deputy commissioners to expedite the pending claims at the earliest. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)