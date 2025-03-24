Chandigarh [India], March 24 (ANI): Adopting a considerate approach towards farmers, Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann led Punjab Government has decided to immediately release 450 more farmers from the police detention, the Information and Public Relations Department, Punjab said in a press release.

Sharing details, Inspector General of Police (IGP) Headquarters Sukhchain Singh Gill, on Monday, informed that Punjab Government has already released approximately 800 farmers from the police custody.

He further emphasised that the Punjab Chief Minister has directed the immediate release of farmers including women, differently-abled individuals, farmers with medical conditions, and those above the age of 60. "In line with the directives of the Punjab Government, we are prioritising the release of such farmers and about 450 farmers are being released today," he said.

Addressing about another grievance of the farmers related to their belongings, the IGP said that Punjab Government has issued strict directions in this regard and nobody will be permitted to misappropriate the belongings of farmers.

"To address the concern about belonging of farmers, the Patiala district police has also appointed SP-rank officer Jasbir Singh, as the Nodal Officer, and farmers facing issues related to their possessions can directly contact SP Jasbir Singh at the mobile number 90713-00002 for immediate assistance," informed Dr Sukhchain Singh Gill, while adding that Patiala Police has already registered three first information reports (FIRs) in this regard.

Earlier Bhartiya Kisan Union (Lakhowal) leader Harinder Singh Lakhowal and Samyukt Kisan Morcha leader Raminder Singh refused to attend a meeting called by the Punjab government and announced a protest at district headquarters across the state on March 28, alleging repression by the state government.

The decision came after key farmer leaders accused the Punjab administration of using excessive force against protesting farmers and unlawfully detaining several leaders. They also cited unfavourable conditions for not participating in the meeting.

Notably, two days after Punjab police cleared the Sambhu and Khanauri border and removed the temporary structures erected by the protesting farmers, the state's Agriculture minister, Gurmeet Singh Khuddian, called for a meeting of farmer leaders on Friday in Chandigarh.

Harinder Singh Lakhowal said, "The Punjab government called a meeting with us. The kind of atrocities that happened to us, we were removed (from protest sites) illegally...so many people are still jailed. We have decided not to attend this meeting. We will hold a protest on 28th (March) against this at district headquarters..." (ANI)

