Mumbai, March 24: The government has approved the eighth pay commission, bringing a major update to the salary structure of central government employees and pensioners. With the seventh pay commission set to conclude in December 2025, this decision paves the way for revised compensation. Here’s how the two pay commissions differ.

The 7th Pay Commission introduced major revisions to salaries, allowances, and pensions for government employees. With talks on the 8th Pay Commission gaining momentum, it's crucial to examine the differences in salary increases, benefits, and allowances and their potential impact on employees' financial stability and career progression. 8th Pay Commission: Central Govt To Merge DA, DR With Basic Pay, Pension? Check Details.

7th Pay Commission

Implemented on January 1, 2016, the Seventh Pay Commission brought several key revisions to government salaries and benefits. One of the most significant changes was the increase in the minimum basic pay, which rose from Rs 7,000 to Rs 18,000 per month. The commission also introduced a fitment factor of 2.57, ensuring a uniform salary hike across various levels. This factor plays a crucial role in determining financial benefits for employees. 8th Pay Commission: Govt Employees May Not Get Salary Hike Despite Fitment Factor Rising to 2.86; Know Why.

Allowances were also revised, including Dearness Allowance (DA), House Rent Allowance (HRA), and Transport Allowance (TA), to better align with prevailing economic conditions. For pensioners, the minimum pension saw a substantial hike, increasing from Rs 3,500 to Rs 9,000 per month.

To enhance transparency and uniformity, the pay structure was reformed with a simplified pay matrix featuring 19 levels, making salary progression clearer and more structured.

8th Pay Commission

As the government moves forward with plans to establish the 8th Pay Commission, several key expectations have surfaced regarding salary, allowances, and pension reforms.

A significant hike in the minimum basic pay is anticipated, with estimates suggesting an increase to between Rs 34,500 and Rs 41,000 per month. Additionally, the fitment factor is expected to rise to 2.86, ensuring higher salary adjustments across different levels.

Allowances, including Dearness Allowance (DA), House Rent Allowance (HRA), and Transport Allowance (TA), are likely to undergo a comprehensive review to better align with inflation and economic conditions.

Pension reforms may also be introduced, with possible increases in pension amounts and measures to ensure timely disbursement in line with the revised pay structure.

Furthermore, discussions are underway regarding the introduction of performance-based pay structures to enhance efficiency and productivity among government employees.

7th Pay Commission V/s 8th Pay Commission

