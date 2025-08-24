Chandigarh (Punjab) [India], August 24 (ANI): The Punjab Government has rolled out a comprehensive plan to upgrade the state's jail security infrastructure with the installation of ultra-modern equipment, including AI-based surveillance, mobile jammers and advanced scanning systems.

Punjab Jail Minister S Laljit Singh Bhullar said on Sunday that under the leadership of Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann, the government has prioritised strengthening prison security with cutting-edge technology.

"The state is committed to ensuring foolproof security inside jails. This year, major equipment like full body scanners, body-worn cameras, flood lights, walkie-talkies, boom barriers, sniffer dogs, X-ray scanners, non-linear junction detectors, anti-riot kits, e-carts, and wire mesh for high-security zones are being procured," he added.

Highlighting key measures, Bhullar said AI-enabled CCTV systems have been installed in eight central jails, capable of generating alarms in cases of wall scaling, rioting, use of mobile phones, or attempts to throw prohibited items into prison premises. The project will be expanded to 17 more jails.

He also revealed that T-HCBS (Tower for Harmonious Call Blocking System) jammers have been installed in two jails, while mobile network jamming solutions are being deployed across 13 sensitive jails with high-security zones. Additionally, 19 X-ray baggage scanners have been procured for 13 sensitive prisons.

To strengthen monitoring inside jails, 200 body-worn cameras and 295 CCTV cameras are being deployed, covering high-risk prisoner cells.

On easing court proceedings, Bhullar said the department is increasingly relying on virtual hearings to reduce costs and police manpower. "So far, 159 video-conferencing systems have been installed in jails, and a proposal to add over 200 VC systems and rooms is under consideration," he informed.

The minister emphasised that these reforms mark a significant step towards modernising Punjab's prison system and ensuring robust, technology-driven security. (ANI)

