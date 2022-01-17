New Delhi [India], January 17 (ANI): Delhi Customs have arrested a passenger carrying a high volume of foreign currency worth approximately Rs 51 lakh at the Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport here.

Shaukat Ali Nurvi, additional commissioner of Customs (IGI Airport) informed on Monday that on January 15, an Indian national, native of Punjab, intended to depart to Sharjah by a flight from Terminal 3 of Delhi airport when he was intercepted by the Customs Officers.

"The Customs officers recovered foreign currency (USD 69,200) equivalent To INR 50,96,580 from the handbag of the passenger," he said.

He added that the recovered foreign currency was seized under Section 110 of the Customs Act.

The passenger has been arrested, and further investigation in the case is in progress. (ANI)

