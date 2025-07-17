Chandigarh (Punjab) [India], July 17 (ANI): Punjab Industries Minister Sanjeev Arora said the state government is winning the trust of the business community with its consistent efforts over the past three years. He shared that industrialists from various sectors, including basmati rice, bicycles, and Chandigarh FICO, have shown full satisfaction with the government's performance.

Addressing the issues related to electricity boards, pollution, and the housing department, Arora assured that all concerns would be resolved. He added that many useful ideas were shared during the meetings, and the government is open to forming more committees if needed to address specific industry-related matters.

Arora informed that to make doing business easier, the state has launched an online portal for industrial approvals. Through this system, approvals will be initiated within three days of application submission, and final clearance will be completed within a maximum of 45 days. The process will be fully online and live-tracked, removing the need for any physical visits to government offices. He said businesspeople no longer need to run around or climb stairs to get approvals. Issues are also being addressed through Zoom calls. He added that every investor coming to Punjab will be given VVIP treatment.

Regarding investment plans, Arora stated that the Punjab government will soon organise a major Punjab Investment Promotion Summit and conduct roadshows in other regions to attract investors. He emphasised that no state is better for investment than Punjab at the moment. He mentioned that projects like Pidilite's are already in progress, and companies like Vardhman have committed ₹25 crore for a new steel plant in the state.

Regarding concerns about industries shifting out of Punjab, Arora made it clear that industries are not leaving, but rather expanding. He stated that the overall atmosphere is positive and the government is continuously working to support industry growth.

Addressing the law and order situation, Arora said that it is not as bad as it is being shown. He pointed out that states like Uttar Pradesh and Bihar are facing worse conditions. He said Punjab remains alert and is taking all threats seriously. Gangsterism, he explained, is something the state has inherited and is closely connected to drug issues. He said a strong campaign is already running to control drug-related crimes.

On the reported threat to blow up Sri Harmandir Sahib, Arora responded to concerns raised by MP Gurjit Aujla. He said the threat appears to be a mischief by someone, but because of the sensitive nature of the location, it is being taken seriously. He assured that the Punjab Police is fully capable of handling any such challenge and ensuring the safety of the holy shrine.

Meanwhile, MP Vikramjit Sahney stated that Punjab has already received ₹2,000 crore as interest-free funding for border area development, with the assistance of Finance Minister Harpal Cheema. He added that another ₹3,000 crore have also been provided for several new development projects across the state. (ANI)

