Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh) [India], December 30 (ANI): Punjab Police have apprehended two suspects, Anmol Preet and Navjot Singh, in connection with the murder of Jaswant Singh Gill, which occurred on November 7 in Dabra's Gopal Bagh City, Gwalior district. The crime, allegedly motivated by personal rivalry, involved the assailants firing three bullets at the victim.

Speaking to ANI, Dharamvir Singh, Superintendent of Police, said, "The murder was done due to personal rivalry and the two shooters of Canadian gangster Arshdeep Dala, Anmol Preet and Navjot Singh, shot Jaswant Singh Gill dead with three bullets in Gopal Bagh City of Dabra."

Two arrested accused have been brought to Dabra for interrogation under a police protection warrant. The accused of deceased Jaswant Singh Gill were caught by Punjab Police.

"The accused in the Dabra murder case were brought from Punjab jail to Dabra by the police under a protection warrant, and both are currently being interrogated," Singh told ANI. "Additionally, a National Investigation Agency (NIA) team has arrived in Gwalior for the interrogation," he added.

"The main accused in this case has been found to be residing in Canada," Singh stated. "Both the arrested individuals have been taken on remand, and their connections, as well as links with Satyapal, the primary accused, are being interrogated. We have also requested the interrogation notes related to the incident these accused were involved in while in Punjab, and we are conducting our questioning based on the information received," he added.

"After coordinating with the local police, the NIA team has begun interrogating the suspects," Singh said. "Post-interrogation, any connections to Punjab or other criminal activities will be thoroughly investigated."

Regarding Khalistani links, he stated, "In the Gwalior case so far, the murder appears to have occurred due to personal enmity. The main accused, Satpal, who is a family member of the victim, has been arrested, and his connections are under investigation." (ANI)

