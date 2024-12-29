Tarn Taran (Punjab) [India], December 29 (ANI): The Border Security Force (BSF), in coordination with the Punjab Police, successfully recovered a heroin consignment as part of its ongoing seizure efforts in the border area of Tarn Taran district, according to a press release from the BSF on Sunday.

Based on input from the BSF intelligence wing, BSF troops, along with the Punjab Police, jointly recovered one packet of suspected heroin (gross weight- 534 grams) from a farming field adjacent to the village Palpate in Tarn Taran district.

The narcotics packet was found wrapped with yellow adhesive tape and an improvised metal wire loop with two luminous sticks was also attached to it.

The reliable information and diligent efforts of the BSF, in coordination with the Punjab Police, successfully thwarted another illicit drone intrusion and smuggling attempt from across the border, the release concluded. (ANI)

