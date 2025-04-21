Bengaluru, April 21: More chilling details are emerging in the former Karnataka DGP Om Prakash's murder case as police probe the case. Om Prakash's son, Kartikesh, in his police complaint, alleged that his mother had long been suffering from schizophrenia and depression and had been threatening to kill his father.

Karthikesh said that Om Prakash had moved in with his sister, Saritha Kumari, fearing for his safety, but was brought back home by his daughter, Kruthi, just a day before the murder, media reports said. Om Prakash Murder: ‘I Have Killed the Monster’, Former Karnataka DGP’s Wife Pallavi Allegedly Told Friend on Video Call, Chilling Details Emerge.

Om Prakash’s Wife Pallavi Suspected That He Was Poisoning Her

Messages accessed by investigators from WhatsApp groups Pallavi was part of show her expressing paranoia and fear, claiming her husband poisoned her food, kept her under surveillance, and used his influence to harm her. She had also requested IPS officers to seize Om Prakash’s revolver and arrange alternate housing for her, saying she felt like a “hostage.”

Pallavi Used 'Ghee and Nimbu' for Detox

In her messages, she accused Om Prakash of using house help to poison her and Kruthi, and alleged that even food deliveries were being adulterated. She said she was detoxing using “ghee and nimbu” and accused her husband of threatening her with a firearm. Om Prakash Murder Case: Former Karnataka DGP Found Dead at His Residence in Bengaluru; Here’s What Initial Probe Reveals As per Sources.

'Killed a Monster': Pallavi Told Friend on Video Call

According to police sources, Pallavi later confessed to the murder in a video call to a friend, calling her husband a “monster.” Investigations have also revealed that she had assaulted him earlier by hitting him with a stone. Police sources confirm that Pallavi's mental health condition had worsened in recent years. Kruthi, who was reportedly close to her mother, has also been detained and is being questioned regarding her role in the incident.

Retired Karnataka Director General of Police (DGP) Om Prakash was found brutally murdered at his residence, with his wife Pallavi emerging as the prime accused. The 68-year-old former top cop was found with multiple stab wounds, allegedly inflicted by Pallavi after tying him up.

