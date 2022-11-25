Chandigarh (Punjab) [India], November 25 (ANI): Punjab Police on Wednesday arrested two associates of Gangster Rajan Bhatti, during a raid at Sushant City in Bathinda, and recovered two illegal weapons from their possession, officials said.

Bhatti, a resident of village Mustafabad Jatta in Gurdaspur, is close-aide to Canada-based terrorist Lakhbir Singh alias Landa.

Those arrested have been identified as Harjasneet Singh (32) of village Kot Shamir in Bathinda and Kamaljeet Singh (26) of village Gulabgarh of Bathinda. The police have also recovered two illegal weapons including .315 bore rifle and .30 bore star make pistol along with ammunition from their possession.

"During the investigation in a case registered against Lakhbir Landa for disturbing peace and harmony in the state, an accused Rajan Bhatti was found to be in direct contact with Lakhbir Landa and carrying out illegal activities on his behest," AIG SSOC SAS Ashwani Kapur said.

An FIR No. 06 dated August 23, was registered under sections 153, 153-A, 120-B of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and section 25 of the Arms Act against Lakhbir Singh Landa and his other associates at Police Station SSOC SAS Nagar.

The accused Rajan Bhatti, who has a notorious past and facing criminal cases including attempt to murder, under NDPS Act and Arms Act in Chandigarh and Punjab, has been on the surveillance of SSOC Police teams and his premises have been raided repeatedly, AIG Ashwani Kapur said, adding that Bhatti assists Landa in Narcotics Smuggling and weapon supply.

The police have launched a manhunt to arrest the wanted gangster Rajan Bhatti.

Further information is awaited. (ANI)

