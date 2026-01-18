Chandigarh [India], January 18 (ANI): In a major breakthrough against organised crime, the Ludhiana Commissionerate Police have busted an extortion module linked to gangster Goldy Brar, arresting 10 operatives and recovering a cache of sophisticated foreign-made weapons, officials said on Sunday.

In a post on X, the Director General of Police (DGP), Punjab, announced that arrests were made following a focused three-week operation. The police recovered multiple illegal firearms, including two Austrian-made Glock pistols, along with 10 other sophisticated weapons.

"In a major breakthrough, #Ludhiana Commissionerate Police busts an extortion module linked to Gangster Goldy Brar, apprehends 10 operatives in a focused 3-week operation and recovers foreign-made pistols, including 2 Austrian #Glock pistols and 10 other sophisticated weapons. The arrested operatives are involved in illegal arms trafficking, extortion and planned murders aimed at creating lawlessness across the state. FIRs registered under BNS and Arms Act. Further investigation is underway to nab remaining associates. @PunjabPoliceInd remains firmly committed to crushing organised crime and gangster networks and ensuring peace and security across Punjab," Punjab police said.

Earlier this week, Punjab Police Director General of Police (DGP) Gaurav Yadav said that the police made a recovery of 4.013 kg of heroin.

They also apprehended two people in connection with a cross-border drug smuggling module that was busted by the Ferozepur Police, officials said.

He said that the recovered consignment was allegedly smuggled from Pakistan, according to preliminary investigations. He added that backward linkages had been established, pointing to alleged cross-border connections underlying the operation.

An FIR has been filed at the Mamdot police station in Ferozepur.

The DGP said, "In an intelligence-led operation, Ferozepur Police busts a cross-border drug smuggling module, apprehends two accused, and recovers 4.013 kg heroin. Preliminary investigation reveals that the recovered consignment was smuggled from #Pakistan. Backward linkages have been established, pointing towards strong cross-border connections behind the operation. An FIR has been registered at PS Mamdot, #Ferozepur. Further investigation is underway. @PunjabPoliceInd remains committed to dismantling narco-networks and ensuring a drug-free, safe and secure #Punjab."

The DGP said that the Punjab Police is remaining committed to dismantling narco-networks and ensuring a drug-free, safe and secure Punjab.

Further investigation is underway. (ANI)

