Mumbai, January 18: The silver rate in India remained steady on Sunday, January 18, maintaining the gains recorded during the previous session. The white metal continues to hold its ground amid stable international cues and consistent industrial demand. Scroll down to check silver rates in major Indian cities such as Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Hyderabad, Bengaluru, Ahmedabad, Kolkata, Pune, Kerala, and Vadodara.

In India, silver is not only an investment asset but also a key commodity for the festive and wedding seasons, which keeps the domestic market active. As of January 18, the retail price of silver in India stands at approximately INR 2,95,000 per kilogram. In high-demand southern cities like Chennai and Hyderabad, the price is slightly higher, hovering around INR 3,10,000 per kilogram. Silver Rate Today, January 17, 2026: Check Latest Prices of White Metal in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, and Other Major Cities.

Silver Rates Today: January 18, 2026 (Per Kilogram)

City Silver Price Today Delhi INR 2,95,000 Mumbai INR 2,95,000 Chennai INR 3,10,000 Hyderabad INR 3,10,000 Bengaluru INR 2,95,000 Ahmedabad INR 2,95,000 Kolkata INR 2,95,000 Pune INR 2,95,000 Kerala INR 3,10,000 Vadodara INR 2,95,000

The price of silver in India is influenced by a combination of international market trends and the movement of the Indian Rupee against the US Dollar. Currently, global silver prices are benefiting from its dual role as a precious metal and a critical industrial component, particularly in the green energy sector and electronics. Silver Rate Today, January 16, 2026: Check Latest Prices of White Metal in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, and Other Major Cities.

On the international front, silver is trading near the USD 38.50 per ounce mark. Domestic price variations across cities like Chennai and Hyderabad are largely due to local taxes, transportation costs, and varying demand-supply dynamics in those specific regions.

