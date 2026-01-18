Mumbai, January 18: A video of a group of Indian tourists chanting "Jai Maharashtra" on the streets of Paris has gone viral, triggering a widespread debate over the behaviour of travellers abroad. The video shows the group loudly shouting the slogan while walking through a prominent public area in the French capital. While some viewers initially viewed the act as an expression of regional pride, it quickly drew sharp criticism from social media users who labeled the behavior as disruptive and lacking in international civic decorum.

The incident comes at a time when the conduct of Indian tourists overseas is under increasing scrutiny. The video, which surfaced on platforms like X, formerly Twitter, and Instagram, captures the tourists chanting at high decibels, momentarily drawing the attention of residents and other international visitors. Critics argue that such displays, while common at domestic rallies or sporting events in India, may be perceived as a nuisance in quiet European public spaces, potentially reinforcing negative stereotypes about Indian travellers.

The online reaction has been largely divided, with a significant portion of netizens calling for better "civic sense" when travelling. Many users pointed out that while patriotic or regional pride is understandable, expressing it loudly in a foreign residential or tourist area is disrespectful to the local culture.

Some commenters noted that such behaviour often leads to "second-hand embarrassment" for other Indians living abroad. On the other hand, a smaller group of supporters defended the tourists, arguing that they were simply celebrating their heritage and meant no harm to the local community.

The viral clip has reignited discussions on the importance of cultural sensitivity. Travel experts often emphasize the "When in Rome" philosophy, suggesting that tourists should adapt to the noise levels and social norms of their host country.

In many European cities, including Paris, public shouting or loud chanting in non-designated areas is often viewed as a breach of social etiquette. This incident serves as a reminder of the growing "tourist shaming" culture online, where minor lapses in behavior are recorded and broadcast to global audiences.

This is not the first time Indian tourists have faced backlash for their conduct abroad. Similar incidents involving loud music, littering, or unruly behavior in hotels have frequently made headlines.

