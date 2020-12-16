Chandigarh (Punjab) [India], December 16 (ANI): The Punjab Police have arrested two members of a module using drones for cross-border smuggling of narcotics and weapons through an international network, including Pakistan-based smugglers with links to Khalistani operatives.

The accused, identified as Lakhbir Singh and Bachittar Singh, were arrested by Amritsar (Rural) police through certain leads, with further investigations expected to track their associates, including four drug smugglers currently lodged in Amrtisar jail, police said in a statement on Tuesday.

Punjab Director General of Police (DGP) Dinkar Gupta disclosed that one quadcopter drone with a full supporter stand and one SkyDroid T10 2.4GHz 10CH FHSS Transmitter, along with mini receiver and camera support, have been seized, along with one .32 bore revolver and one car, as well as some live cartridges and drugs.

Giving details of the case, the DGP said that Lakhbir, resident of village Chak Mishri Khan, was nabbed from near Gurudwara Tahla Sahib on Monday. During investigations, he revealed that he had procured a quadcopter drone from Delhi about four months ago and the drone was currently at the residence of his associate Bachittar at Guru Amardas Avenue, Amritsar.

Further investigations revealed that Lakhbir was in close and frequent contact with four major drug smugglers of Ajnala, who are currently lodged in Amritsar jail. "A search in the prison led to the recovery of a touch smartphone from the possession of Lakhbir's associate Surjit Masih, a drug smuggler," police said.

According to the DGP, investigations so far show that Lakhbir had established an extensive communication network with foreign smugglers and entities, and was in close and frequent contact with a notorious Pakistan based smuggler namely Chishti. Chisthi is also in touch with Pakistan based Khalistani operatives, and has been responsible for smuggling of significant cross-border consignments into India from Pakistan in the past.

It was one Simranjit Singh, currently in Amritsar jail, who persuaded Lakhbir to purchase a drone for cross-border smuggling of narcotics and weapons.

An FIR under relevant sections of law against Lakhbir and Bachittar. (ANI)

