Chandigarh (Punjab) [India], April 16 (ANI): Punjab Police on Sunday conducted a special Cordon and Search Operation (CASO) at all the Bus Stands and Railway Stations across the state.

The operation was conducted on the directions of Director General of Police (DGP) Punjab Gaurav Yadav.

The CASO was conducted from 2pm to 6pm simultaneously in all the 28 Police districts under which Police teams along with Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) teams with assistance of sniffer dogs frisked people arriving and departing at Railway Stations and Bus Stands. Police teams have also rounded up suspicious people for verification.

Special Director General of Police (Special DGP) Law and Order Arpit Shukla, who was personally monitoring this state-level operation, said that all the CPs/SSPs were asked to mobilize the maximum number of Police teams under the supervision of SP rank officers to make this operation successful.

"We had strictly instructed all the Police Personnel to deal with every person in a friendly and polite manner while frisking them during the course of this operation," he added.

He said that as many as 550 patrolling parties, involving 5500 Police Personnel along with CAPF teams, were deputed across the state to look for suspicious persons at different railway stations and bus stands in the state, while ensuring minimum inconvenience to them.

"Around 3304 people were checked during the operation conducted at 170 bus stands and 132 railway stations in the state," he added.

Divulging details regarding the outcome of the operation, the Special DGP said that police teams have apprehended 115 after registering 62 First Information Reports (FIR) against anti-social elements. Police teams have also recovered 900 grams of heroin and 1.2 Kg opium, besides recovering illicit liquor and intoxicant tablets from the accused persons.

Special DGP Arpit Shukla reiterated that such operations would continue till the menace of drugs and Gangsters wiped out from the state. (ANI)

