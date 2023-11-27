Chandigarh (Punjab) [India], November 27 (ANI): The Vigilance Bureau (VB) of Punjab on Monday arrested a police officer for allegedly accepting a bribe.

The police officer was identified as Assistant Sub Inspector (ASI) Baldev Singh, posted at the police post Laduka Mandi, under police station Sadar Fazilka. According to the VB officials, he was caught red-handed while accepting a bribe of Rs. 10,000.

Disclosing this here on Monday a spokesperson of the state VB said the accused ASI has been arrested on a complaint filed by Parveen Kumar, a resident of Mandi Laduka, Fazilka district.

The complainant has approached the VB and reported that the said accused police official was demanding to pay a bribe of Rs. 10,000 more for not including his name in a police complaint pertaining to a quarrel, the spokesperson said.

"The complainant alleged to the VB that the said ASI has already taken Rs. 20,000 in advance in this regard. Now he has asked to pay an additional bribe of Rs. 10,000. The complainant recorded the conversation while the police official was demanding the bribe money and handed it over to the VB as evidence in this case," said the spokesperson.

The spokesperson further added that following a preliminary investigation into the complaint, a VB team from the Ferozepur range laid a trap and ASI Baldev Singh was apprehended red-handed in the presence of two official witnesses while receiving a bribe of Rs. 10,000 from the complainant.

He informed that a case under the Prevention of Corruption Act has been registered against the accused ASI at the VB Police Station, Ferozepur Range. Further investigation in this case was under progress. (ANI)

